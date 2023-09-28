AP files caveat in Supreme Court in Chandrababu case

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court with a plea to hear its view regarding the Skill Development scam that led to the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

The government claimed that it had adequate evidence on the Telugu Desam Party president’s role in the scam which involved misappropriation of about Rs.300 crore in the name of imparting training to students. Already, the Central agencies were probing the matter and it was the GST of the Centre that gave the first information in the case, the government pleaded, saying that it would put forth its arguments in the case before the apex court.