AP: Four labourers killed as lorry ploughs through them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Nellore: Four labourers were killed when lorry ran on them at Mocherla on the national highway on Tuesday.

The workers were engrossed in road work when the lorry ploughed through them. Three of them died on the spot while another died in the hospital.

Another labourer is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.