AP: Gangavaram Port donates Rs 50 lakh under CSR initiative

The management of Adani Gangavaram Port handed over a cheque for Rs.50 lakh as a part of their CSR program to Visakhapatnam District Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Visakhapatnam: The management of Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and the most modern port in the country, on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs.50 lakh as a part of their CSR program to Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikharjuna for building Medical Infrastructure and community healthcare services to serve the people of the city.

The port authorities, in association with Adani Foundation, also conducted Medical camps in the surrounding villages of the port, engaged with the government schools, and conducted skill development initiatives for the students.