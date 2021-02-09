AP: Ganta suggests emergency cabinet meet on Vizag steel plant issue

” All this and more will be a step in the right direction to protecting the thousands of employees’ future and sustainability”, he said

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has requested Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to call for an urgent Cabinet meeting with a single point of agenda on the prevailing issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant to find out the modalities and the way forward.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister here on Tuesday, the MLA, while thanking the Chief Minister for writing a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging the latter to reconsider the Centre’s plan of disinvestment of the steel plant and also for suggesting immediate measures to be adopted in order to strengthen the viability of the plant, also sought a convening a special assembly session with all the MLAs to pass a single point resolution against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. ” All this and more will be a step in the right direction to protecting the thousands of employees’ future and sustainability. Please also convene an all-party meeting to enable you to take the views of all the leaders and take a firm decision with a strong vision to solve the issue once forever,” he said.

