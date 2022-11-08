AP: Global investment summit 2023 to be held in Vizag on March 3, 4

06:32 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the logo of the `Global investors’ summit-2023′ to be held in Visakhapatnam in March next year.

Aimed at attracting large-scale investments to the state, it will also be the first mega global investors summit by the YSR Congress Party government after it came to power in 2019.

Later, talking to media persons, the Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce, Gudivada Amarnath said that the Chief Minister has directed the department to hold the meeting on March 3 and 4.

“We will invite all the top global investors and leading industrialists for the summit which we could not conduct for the past the last three years due to COVID. Other states began the programme only now. We have focused on MSMEs also. We are creating basic infrastructural facilities for development of industries in the state. New ports will be built at Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu and the ports at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada are being developed. We are also trying to bring the first ship to Ramayampeta port in January 2024,” he stated.

The minister also said that Andhra Pradesh would become the gateway of India for industries and the state would play a key role in economic development.