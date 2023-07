AP govt constitutes 12th Pay Revision Commission

Andhra Pradesh government issued orders to this effect on Wednesday and announced that retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh would be chairman of the commission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh government has constituted the 12th Pay Revision Commission. It issued orders to this effect on Wednesday and announced that retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh would be chairman of the commission.

The commission will prepare a report on the wage revision for State Government employees.