AP govt to approach Supreme Court on R-5 zone houses

The government will challenge the interim order issued by Andhra Pradesh High Court which directed the government to stop construction of houses in the R-5 zone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the interim order issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court which directed the government to stop construction of houses in the R-5 zone here.

The government only recently began the construction of the houses after the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy handed over the house-site pattas to the beneficiaries.

However, on Thursday, a three-member bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued interim orders to stop the construction work, and the government would approach the apex court against this, according to sources.