AP High Court sentences Guntur Municipal Commissioner to one month in prison

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 AM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sentenced Guntur Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri to one month prison and fined of Rs 2,000 for contempt of court.

The court directed her to surrender before the high court registrar on January 2. The official was found guilty of not enforcing court orders in a lease case regarding Yadavalli Vaari Satram, a charity organization in Kothapet, Guntur.

A petition was filed in the High Court claiming that the Satram under Guntur Corporation was occupied illegally and a school was being run without paying lease. The High Court, which heard the petition, ordered the occupiers to pay Rs. 25 lakh to the petitioners.

However, in the absence of enforcement of court orders, the petitioner once again approached the High Court saying that the Guntur Municipal Commissioner was not implementing the orders.