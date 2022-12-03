AP Home Minister Taneti Vanita urged to follow Telangana model

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Visakhapatnam: The Joint Action Committee of Andhra Pradesh Unemployed on Saturday urged Home Minister Taneti Vanita to follow the guidelines of the neighbouring State Telangana while filling vacancies in Andhra Pradesh.

JAC state president Hemant Kumar who met the minister here, submitted a memorandum to this effect.

He pointed out that while recruiting women police in AP, the candidates were asked to run a longer distance than their counterparts in Telangana and demanded conducting the physical tests similar to the ones in the neighbouring state.