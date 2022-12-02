KA Paul blames Sharmila for taking out padayatra in Telangana

He also said YS Jagan had brought a cruel and dictatorial rule in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

File Photo.

Nalgonda: Praja Shanthi Party founder president KA Paul on Friday strongly criticised YSRTP leader YS Sharmila for taking out a padayatra in Telangana.

Speaking at a media conference here, Paul said Sharmila’s brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also had taken out a padayatra in Andhra Pradesh and promised the people to bring Rajanna Rajyam, if YSRCP formed a government in AP. However, Jagan had brought a cruel and dictatorial rule in AP. Sharmila was also following her brother’s footsteps, he said.

Stating that he would contest in the next general elections in Telangana, Paul said there was a lot of time for him to decide on which constituency to contest from.