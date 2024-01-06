AP: Kesineni Nani to resign from TDP

This decision follows the party leadership's directive for him to refrain from participating in party matters and the party's intention to replace him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 AM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has announced that he will resign from TDP soon and also as an MP on Saturday.

This decision follows the party leadership’s directive for him to refrain from participating in party matters and the party’s intention to replace him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I believe it’s pointless to remain in the party when Chandrababu Naidu perceives no further need for my presence. Consequently, I intend to meet Lok Sabha to submit my resignation as an MP and tender my resignation to the party,” Kesineni Nani posted on social media.