AP police dept to get Kia patrolling and interceptor vehicles for trial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:05 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Vijayawada: For the first time in the country, KIA Motors will be providing specialised patrolling and interceptor cars to the Andhra Pradesh Police Department. K V Rajendranath Reddy, director general of police, examined the cars at state police headquarters on Thursday.

Officials from KIA Motors explained to DGP the features of the cars created especially for the police force and requested more feedback on potential adjustments.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy asked the KIA representatives about the special features of the current technology-developed in the vehicles.