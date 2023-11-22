AP: President Murmu addresses 42nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that spirituality is India's invaluable contribution to the world

22 November 23

President Droupadi Murmu during the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 42nd convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, today.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that spirituality is India’s invaluable contribution to the world.

“From time to time, great spiritual figures have spread the message of virtue, compassion and philanthropy. Sri Sathya Sai Baba was one such great personality who sanctified the area of Puttaparthi. Millions of people have been and will continue to benefit from his blessings,” said President Murmu.

The president said that teaching life values and morality is real education. Inculcating the values of truth, good conduct, peace, affection and non-violence in every student is the main goal of integral education.

She was happy to note that the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning gives fundamental importance to human and spiritual values.

She said that the institute’s holistic vision for education is very impressive. The concept of edu-care instead of education is very useful and meaningful.

President Murmu noted that this institute has included physical, psychological, intellectual, emotional and spiritual dimensions in the education process.

She expressed confidence that students of this institute will succeed in developing professionally sound, socially responsible and spiritually aware personalities.

She said that they are expected to spread the values and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and present examples of spiritual growth along with modern development.