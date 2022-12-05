AP: Rayalaseema Garjana demands justice to the region

The non-political JAC organised the event to support the decentralisation and the idea of three capitals, with Kurnool becoming the Judicial capital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

The non-political JAC organised the event to support the decentralisation and the idea of three capitals, with Kurnool becoming the Judicial capital

Kurnool: Nearly one lakh people took part in the Rayalaseema Garjana organised at the STBC degree college grounds here on Monday.

The non-political joint action committee (JAC) organised the event to support the decentralisation and the idea of three capitals, with Kurnool becoming the Judicial capital with the setting up of the High Court here.

Also Read AP govt, High Court embroiled in battle of wills over state capital Amaravati

Senior leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party who included ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and G. Jayaram, advocates, and students marched on the roads of Kurnool to participate in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy alleged that Telugu Desam President N Chandrababu Naidu opposed it with vested interests while Rajendranath observed that the High Court at Kurnool is Rayalaseema’s right, and the government was committed to it.

“The YSRCP strongly supports the JAC which is holding a huge meeting not only bring to the notice of Andhra Pradesh but to the entire country, the history and culture of Rayalaseema, the present situation and the future of Rayalaseema. We hope this will help achieve the region its due,” he stated.