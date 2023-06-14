AP: Rs 1 lakh cash, gold bangles stolen from car in Visakhapatnam

Rs 1 lakh in cash and two gold bangles weighing four tolas, were stolen from a car by smashing the glass panes
Visakhapatnam: Rs 1 lakh in cash and two gold bangles weighing four tolas, were stolen from a car by smashing the glass panes on Wednesday.
The car which carried the name of Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu on it, is said to be used by a woman V Chandrakala who was visiting a city hospital regularly. It was parked at a vacant spot close to the hospital where the theft took place.
Police are investigating.