AP: Ruia hospital scene repeats at King George Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:20 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Visakhapatnam: If the ambulance mafia forced a father to carry home the body of his son on motorcycle at Ruia government hospital in Tirupati on Tuesday, an almost similar scene was witnessed in the government King George Hospital here around the same time, exposing the corrupt practices of staff in government hospitals.

A woman Jhansi had delivered a child in the KGH on April 21 and was discharged from hospital on Tuesday. The driver of ‘Talli Bidda Express’, the vehicle meant for transporting nascent children and mothers after delivery, came to Manoj, husband of the woman offering to transport them to their native village Penugolu Dharmavaram in S. Rayavaram mandal of Anakapalle district.

But Manoj replied that they had their own vehicle for transport upon which the driver handed over the papers to him and left.

However, as the family went near their vehicle, another driver of Talli Bidda Express went to them and picked up a row. He obstructed Manoj saying that their vehicles were meant for transporting women delivered of children at the hospital and other vehicles were not permitted as the drivers would have to go without the consideration amount they could normally charge.

When the family did not yield, a security guard nearby attacked Manoj leaving him with a bleeding nose. Other security staff also joined their folk which shocked the family which eventually left the hospital after lodging a complaint with the officials there.