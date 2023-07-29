Rs.600 cr for development of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam

The King George Government Hospital will be developed with Rs.600 crore under 'Nadu-Nedu' programme, according to Health minister Vidadala Rajani.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

The King George Government Hospital will be developed with Rs.600 crore under 'Nadu-Nedu' programme, according to Health minister Vidadala Rajani.

Visakhapatnam: The King George Government Hospital will be developed with Rs.600 crore under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme, according to Health minister Vidadala Rajani.

Informing this to reporters here on Saturday, she said already works worth Rs. 150 crore were taken up at the hospital.Medical colleges in the state were also being developed in the state with Rs.3,820 crore under the programme, she revealed.

The minister also announced that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would lay the foundation stone for works at a cost of Rs.135 crore in the city.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman YV Subba Reddy who was present, said that a meeting of Jagananna Suraksha programme was held to review the welfare and development programmes in the district. The need for roads and medical facilities in Visakhapatnam South constituency, fishermen’s problems in Visakhapatnam East, and other issues were discussed, he said.