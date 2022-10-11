AP, Telangana NCC Directorate awarded the Best Naval Directorate Trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, NCC, awarded the coveted ‘Best Naval Directorate Trophy’ to the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana NCC Directorate for being the overall winner in various competitions conducted during the All India Nau Sainik Camp-2022 at Visakhapatnam.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh was the chief guest for the closing ceremony held at the Naval Children School, Visakhapatnam where he presented trophies to the winners of all competitions. He also awarded DG Commendations to outstanding Cadets and Training Staff for dedication to duty and facilitated the NCC alumnus who attended the function.