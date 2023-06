| Ap Three Intermediate Students Go Missing In Visakhapatnam

AP: Three Intermediate students go missing in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Three students studying Intermediate second year in a private corporate junior college in Gajuwaka were reported missing for the past two days.

According to police, G Umesh Pawan, U Danteswar and Dilip went to K Kotapadu on June 24 morning. When they did not return, their parents complained to police who began search operation.

