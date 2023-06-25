Sunday, Jun 25, 2023
Andhra Pradesh: Temples burgled in Srikakulam district

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:28 PM, Sun - 25 June 23
Srikakulam: Temples in Purushothapuram village of Sarubujjili mandal in Amadalavalasa constituency in the district were burgled on Saturday night.

According to police, the temples of Siva, Vishnu and Trinadha Swamy were burgled after midnight and silver, gold, and brass ornaments went missing.

The priests who noticed the theft reported to police who registered a case and are investigating.

