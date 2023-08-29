KA Paul on indefinite fast over Visakhapatnam steel plant privatisation issue

I feel early justice will be delivered in the steel plant privatisation issue, only when all the MPs and MLAs in Andhra Pradesh resign and bring pressure on the Centre, said KA Paul

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: The indefinite fast undertaken by Praja Santhi Party president KA Paul opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant here entered the second day on Tuesday.

The public response and support to his agitation was overwhelming, he said and hoped that the Centre would also respond positively at the earliest. Already some ministers had telephoned him and requested him to give up fast, he claimed. “I feel early justice will be delivered in the steel plant privatisation issue, only when all the MPs and MLAs in Andhra Pradesh resign and bring pressure on the Centre,” he said, and vowed to continue his fast till the Centre made an official announcement on this.

Also Read AP govt contract nurses union appeals for service regularization