AP: Youth bid for suicide after attacking girl, family members

On a complaint from the girl's father, police registered a case and are also probing the role of four others who accompanied the youth to the house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:41 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

On a complaint from the girl's father, police registered a case and are also probing the role of four others who accompanied the youth to the house.

Rajahmundry: A youth attacked a girl, her mother and her sister for spurning love and later attempted suicide. The incident occurred in Kadiyapulanka near here in East Godavari district on Saturday.

According to police, Dasari Venkatesh of Pottilanka village in the district telephoned the girl’s father three days ago demanding that he should get his second daughter married to him, failing which he would kill her.

He followed the threat by entering the house after midnight on Friday and hit the girl on the head with a hammer. And when her mother and sister tried to stop him, he also attacked them, and later attempted suicide by slitting his throat.

On a complaint from the girl’s father, police registered a case and are also probing the role of four others who accompanied the youth to the house.

The girl, her mother and sister are undergoing treatment in the government hospital here while Venkatesh is admitted in a private hospital. The condition of all four is said to be stable.