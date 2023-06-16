Andhra: Over 160 mandals record temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With the monsoon facing a delay, the residents of the state are currently enduring an intense heatwave, with temperatures reaching a scorching 44.5 degrees Celsius. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest temperature recorded in the state was 44.5 degrees Celsius in the Dwaraka Tirumala mandal at Eluru. In Eluru district, Kamavarapukota mandal, and Prakasam district’s Kurichedu mandal, the maximum daytime temperatures reached 44.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum nighttime temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius. Ibrahimpatnam in the NTR district and Gopalapuram mandal in the East Godavari district recorded a daytime temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, severe hailstorms battered 23 mandals in the Anakapalli district and 8 mandals in the Visakhapatnam district on Thursday. Additionally, there has been a decrease in humidity levels in the atmosphere.

The Indian Meteorological Department states in the weather bulletin that “a severe heat wave is likely in isolated pockets of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Hot, humid, and discomfort weather is likely over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Strong winds of speed 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.”