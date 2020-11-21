Apex Council makes decisions and not secretary: Azhar

The former Indian captain was reacting to Vijayanand, who announced to a media group that the Annual General Meeting has been postponed because of the GHMC elections

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 3:44 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin has come down heavily on secretary R Vijayanand for his `crude and unprofessional behaviour’.

The former Indian captain was reacting to Vijayanand, who announced to a media group that the Annual General Meeting has been postponed because of the GHMC elections. The AGM was scheduled to be held on November 29.

In a letter to the club secretaries, Azharuddin said he was surprised to see the news item. “There was no meeting of the Apex Council convened to decide on the postponement & there was no note circulated on email/WhatsApp on the same subject between the members of the Apex Council, which should have been the case. This is very crude & unprofessional behavior. It’s the Apex Council that makes these decisions and not the secretary,’’ he said.

A peeved Azharuddin said that this is one example of the many instances where one office exerts its superiority over the Apex Council. He sternly warned by saying: “This will not be tolerated.’’

The HCA president has asked the members to work together to abide by the letter and spirit of the constitution. “Deviation will lead to anarchy,’’ he concluded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .