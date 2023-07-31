APL season 2 players auction on Tuesday

Visakhapatnam: The auction of players for the Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 will be held at Hotel Green Park here on Tuesday. The tournament will begin on August 16 and the final scheduled for Aug. 27 and the APL Season 2 promises to be a cricketing extravaganza, featuring exciting matches and showcasing the talent of young and aspiring cricketers from the region.

The auction, to be conducted by the official auctioneer Charu Sharma, will determine the composition of the six teams participating in APL Season 2. The entire tournament from Aug. 16 to 27 will be telecast live on Star Sports First, reaching cricket fans across India.

Matches are scheduled to start at 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm daily, allowing fans to witness thrilling encounters during both afternoon and evening hours. Charu Sharma said he was eagerly looking forward to contributing to the growth of young talents in the region through the platform provided by APL.

Speaking at the press meet, ACA Secretary Gopinath Reddy said that APL Season 2 is set to surpass the success of the inaugural season, with the tournament now reaching cricket enthusiasts all over India.

ACA aims to provide a platform for budding cricketers in the region to showcase their talent and passion for the sport, he stated. APL Season 2 boasts the participation of six dynamic teams, each representing a unique spirit and cricketing prowess. The teams competing are Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans, and KVR Uttarandhra Lions.