Apollo 24|7, Microsoft India join hands

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals digital arm Apollo 24|7 and Microsoft India have joined hands to launch an enterprise solution that can be utilised by organizations to provide their employees access to a holistic health and wellness solution within the Microsoft Teams work suite.

Prior to the launch, the enterprise solution was tested in a pilot programme for Microsoft India employees for a period of three months. As part of the pilot program, 5,000 Microsoft employees were given access to this enterprise platform and over 50 per cent of them chose to take virtual consultations with an Apollo doctor during the months of April–June. In addition to virtual consultations, over 2,600 medicine orders were also placed using the app. Each of the registered Microsoft employees had access to over 7,000 doctors and specialists across the Apollo network.

With the deep integration of Apollo 24|7 with Microsoft Teams, a user has access to medical teleconsultation, vaccine booking, pharmacy, diagnostic tests, electronic health records, and wellness programs with just a click of the button. “Apollo 24|7 has been developed to provide access to quality care to everyone,” said Madhu Aravind, CTO, Apollo 24|7.

