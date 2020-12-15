Apple releases iOS 14.3 update, App Store privacy labels

The new iOS 14.3 brings the ProRAW camera format to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max and introduces support for Apple Fitness+, Apple’s latest service.

San Francisco: Apple has released iOS 14.3 software update with several new features as well as bug fixes for iPhone users globally including in India.

Apple has also introduced a new privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices.

The new privacy labels are now live on the App Store and Apple said the new labels will be required for apps on all of its platforms — that includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS,

ProRAW can be used with all of the rear cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and it also works in Night Mode.

ProRAW combines the editing flexibility of RAW with Apple’s computational photography tools like Smart HDR and Deep Fusion for the first time.

It also supports AirPods Max over-ear headphones which will start shipping soon.

The update also addresses an irritating bug where some users weren’t getting notifications for new incoming messages.

Siri also gets an update with hundreds of animal, instruments, and vehicle sounds.

Additionally, the company has brought support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Centre.

The iOS 14.3 update is now available for free download for the new iPhone 12 series, as well as older iPhones as well as first-generation iPhone SE.