Apply Now: Scholarships 2020

The fellowship is announced in the memory of Shri Devendra Swaroop to study “Bhartiya Gyan Parampara”

By | Published: 5:29 pm 6:07 pm

IGNCA Fellowship 2020

Description: The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) invites applications for IGNCA Fellowship 2020 from Masters of Arts in History/Sanskrit/Philosophy degree holders. The fellowship is announced in the memory of Shri Devendra Swaroop to study “Bhartiya Gyan Parampara” (Indian Knowledge Tradition).

Eligibility: Candidates below 40 years of age who hold a Master’s of Arts in History/Sanskrit/Philosophy Degree can apply. A minimum of 3 years of research experience working with an Institution conducting Research in a similar field or Published work of High Standard (at least 5 Papers in reputed Research Journals on the subject) is required.

Prizes & rewards: Rs 50,000 per month

Last date: 15-01-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/GNF5

Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DRDO-NSTL Visakhapatnam JRF 2020 from Graduate/Postgraduate degree holders.

Eligibility: Candidates below 28 years of age who hold a Graduate degree in a professional course BE/BTech (Mechanical Engg.) in first division with a valid NET/GATE score or Postgraduate degree in professional course ME/MTech (Mechanical Engg.) in first division both at Graduate and Postgraduate level can apply.

NET/GATE score is essential for BE/BTech candidates.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last date: 15-01-2021

Application mode: By post to the Director, NSTL, Vigyan Nagar, Visakhapatnam–530027

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/TLF6

Dr Abdul Kalam Scholarship

Description: Buddy4Study India Foundation invites scholarship applications from students appearing for medical/engineering entrance exams. The scholarship programme is meant to support the higher education of meritorious students who need financial support.

Eligibility: Students from the Economically Weaker Sections, who are appearing for national/state level engineering/medical entrance exams can apply. The applicant must have passed Class 12 examination with minimum 55% marks. Students appearing for the Class 12 exam in 2021 can also apply. However, they will have to present the result-sheet after their results are announced. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 3 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 20,000 per month

Last date: 15-02-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/TT/AKS2

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .