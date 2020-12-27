Apply Now: Scholarships-2020

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur School of Medical Science and Technology Research Associateship 2020 from PhD degree holders.

Research Associateship 2020

Description: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur School of Medical Science and Technology Research Associateship 2020 from PhD degree holders. The candidate is required to work on the project titled, “Customized Bioactive Porous Titanium Implants with Improved Tissue-integration and Attenuated Aseptic Loosening for Orthopaedic Applications(BTO)”.

Eligibility: The associateship is open for candidates below 45 years of age who hold a PhD degree. They must have at least five research publications in the interdisciplinary area of cell-materials interaction, cell biology science citation indexed journals.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 36,000 per month

Last Date: 28-12-2020

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/SMF1

Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is inviting applications for IIT Roorkee Department of Earth Science Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from postgraduate degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, “Potential uranium mineralization in premium Barren Measures Formation, West Bokaro Gondwana Basin, eastern India”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold an MSc or equivalent degree in Geology/Applied Geology/Geological Technology with a good academic record. They must be CSIR-UGC/NET/GATE qualified.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month

Last Date: 28-12-2020

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/ROF6

Mi Scholarship for Class 11 and 12 Students 2020-21

Description: Xiaomi India invites applications from students studying in Class 11/12 and undergraduate level. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students who belong to underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The applicants must be studying in Class 11/12 or undergraduate (any stream) level. They must have secured at least 70% marks in their previous qualifying examination.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 5,800

Last Date: 31-12-2020

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/TT/MISC1

DMRL-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship/Research Associateship 2020

Description: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DMRL-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship/Research Associateship 2020 from BE/BTech/PhD degree holders.

Eligibility: The candidates must be below 35 years of age and should hold an ME/MTech degree with first-division with 3 years of experience or hold a PhD degree in Metallurgical Engineering/Material Science and Engineering.

For JRF, the candidates must be below 28 years of age. They must hold a BE/BTech degree in Metallurgical Engineering/ Materials Science and Engineering/Materials Science/Materials Engineering/Materials Technology with first division.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 54,000 per month plus HRA

Last Date: 02-01-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/TT/LDR3

