Apply Now: Scholarships 2021

Department of Chemical Engineering Post-Doctoral Fellowship, IIT Roorkee 2021

Description: The Department of Chemical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, invites applications for the Department of Chemical Engineering Post-Doctoral Fellowship, IIT Roorkee 2021 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled “First-principle design, synthesis, and characterisation of nickel-ceria-zirconia catalyst for methane tri-reforming from MOF precursors”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a PhD degree in Chemical Engineering and related disciplines with a research background in the aforementioned areas and a good publication record. Candidates who have submitted their PhD thesis are also eligible.

Prizes & rewards: Up to Rs 60,000 per month

Last date to apply: 15-04-2021

Application mode: By email or by post to Professor and Head Department of Chemical Engineering Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee – 247667

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/CTR4

IIT Kanpur Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, invites applications for IIT Kanpur Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from BTech/MTech degree holders. The fellows have to work on a SERB sponsored project at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The position is temporary and on a contractual basis.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a BTech/MTech with minimum 75% marks or equivalent. Preference will be given to candidates with good C/C++ programming skills and those who have experience in MPI programming (Message Passing Interface). GATE qualification is preferred.

Prizes & rewards: Rs 31,000 per month

Last date to apply: 15-04-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/EJF7

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship 2021-22

Description: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 6 to post-graduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society. It will be given either on the basis of merit-cum-means or family/personal crisis.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in any of the standards between Class 6 and 12, Diploma, Undergraduate or Postgraduate (including professional and non-professional courses) level. For merit-cum-means based scholarship, the students must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, for a need-based scholarship, the students must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & rewards: Up to Rs 75,000

Last date to apply: 31-07-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/HEC9

CDFD Hyderabad Senior Research Associateship 2021

Description: Centre for DNA Fingerprinting And Diagnostics (CDFD), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, invites applications from CDFD Hyderabad Senior Research Associateship 2021 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled “Deciphering the mechanism of Mycobacterium tuberculosis secretory protein PknG in Rab711 GTPase activity and understanding the immunomodulatory role in phagosome maturation”.

Eligibility: The associateship is open for candidates below 40 years of age who hold a PhD in any branch of Lifesciences with a minimum of 02 years of research experience. Experience in tissue culture, animal studies, cell signalling, mass spectrophotometric analysis, transcriptomics and genomics with at least 03 research publications in international journals will be preferred.

Prizes & rewards: Rs 66,960 per month

Last date to apply: 15-04-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/DHA3

