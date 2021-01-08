Appointment of TPCC chief on hold

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The by-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency seems to have cast a shadow on the appointment of a new president for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) with the party high command reportedly deciding to postpone the process for the time being.

The high command’s move is aimed at avoiding any rift in the party, which is keen to win the Nagarjunasagar seat after losing it in the 2018 Assembly elections. The sudden demise of TRS sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah necessitated the by-election.

According to sources, the leadership felt that if a new TPCC president was appointed at a time when the party was gearing up for the by-election likely to be held either in February or March 2021, there was a possibility of differences cropping up since hallf a dozen senior leaders are lobbying for the post in New Delhi.

This might have an impact on the by-poll, the Congress leadership felt. Taking into consideration all these aspects, the high command has, for now, asked everyone in the party to work for the victory in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll, sources said.

The request made by the former Minister and senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy to the high command to postpone the process till the completion of the bypoll also prompted the leadership to exercise more cautious before selecting a leader to lead the party in Telangana State, the sources said.

