Are you Trading or Gambling? Figure it out with Anish Singh Thakur, Founder, CEO of Booming Bulls Academy

Hyderabad: The most straightforward answer to this question would be, Yes, you are gambling if you don’t have any trading system, entry or exit strategies, and adequate trading knowledge. Hence, many people consider trading as gambling, as they lack the proper trading knowledge and skills required to become a consistently profitable trader.

If we look at the brighter side of the coin, the stock market has tremendous opportunities for those who want to learn and make continuous improvements.

“We need to change the belief system of the people in order to change their point of view towards trading. Trading is not a game of dice where luck decides the fate of your profits and losses; instead, trading is a skill, where it is compulsory to have a lot of patience, and a never-ending learning attitude,” Anish explained.

Anish, presently a mentor in the field of trading and a Founder & CEO of , has mentored more than 8000+ students through his Booming Bulls Elite Traders Live Mentorship Program. While putting a light on this topic, he said, “The main factor that differentiates trading from gambling is ‘Technical Analysis.’ In trading, we do technical analysis; on the other hand, in gambling, your luck is only a deciding factor.”

Technical Analysis is the study of price charts and basically any information that can be compiled from them, such as support and resistance, volume analysis, cycles, trends, and statistics. Technical Analysis is used to forecast price movements and provide entry and exit methods from trades. Technical analysis is one of the best methods to analyse chart patterns and essential data points and place your bets accordingly.

Booming Bulls, a stock market training organisation founded by Mr Anish Singh Thakur, is one of the prestigious and well-known institutes for stock market training. The mentorship program of Booming Bulls Academy mainly focuses on mastering technical analysis, which is very important to becoming a consistently profitable trader.

Anish, currently a mentor in the field of stock market trading and Having learned from veterans in the field of the stock market, has adopted a practical approach with his solid strategies. He has developed a simplified trading framework through which anyone can become a consistently profitable trader.

While learning a lot from his courses, Anish also shares his experience and knowledge through the Booming Bulls YouTube channel. With more than 1M subscribers and 80M views, the Booming Bulls YouTube channel is amongst the fastest-growing channels. There is a lot of content available on the Booming Bulls YouTube channel. Anyone can learn core trading concepts such as technical analysis, risk management, money management, etc.

Trading systems, discipline, and risk management are the key things that separate successful traders from gamblers. So, one needs to focus on the proper trading process and be disciplined to avoid gambling.

