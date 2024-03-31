Area under Jowar cultivation increases in Sangareddy

The farmers of Narayankhed and Zaheerabad assembly constituencies cultivate jowar in vast areas compared to other parts of the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 05:57 PM

Sangareddy: The increased consumption of millets among the people is boosting jowar cultivation in Sangareddy district. The same is visible as the area under jowar cultivation has increased to 57,000 acres from last year’s 29,000 acres during the Yasangi season.

The farmers cultivate jowar predominantly during Yasangi in the district as a second crop. The farmers of Narayankhed and Zaheerabad assembly constituencies cultivate jowar in vast areas compared to other parts of the district. The farmers who cultivate green gram, black gram, Kusuma and other crops during Vanakalam take up jowar as Yasangi crop. While farmers, who did not have irrigation facilities, take up jowar cultivation in September and October, farmers who have irrigation facilities take up jowar cultivation in January. However, jowar cultivated in September and October will be in more demand because they will be grown depending on rain and moisture during the winter.

Since the State government had procured jowar last season by offering Rs.2,200 per quintal as MSP by opening several procurement centres, the farmers were finding it easy to market their produce. However, farmers were getting Rs 4,000 to Rs.5,000 per quintal in the open market for jowar cultivated in September and October which they would call Saye Jonnalu in local parlance.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) Zaheerabad Pradeep Kumar said the roti and malt made with Saye Jonnalu were considered healthy food since ancient days. Urban people also showed an increased interest in the consumption of jowar in recent years which made traders make a beeline for jowar from farmers. The irrigated jowar is being bought by fodder companies for Rs 2,200 per quintal. This year, farmers of Kalher mandal alone cultivated jowar on 8,634 acres while Narayankhed farmers took up cultivation on 7,050 acres.