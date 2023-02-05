Area under oil palm cultivation increasing in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: The area under oil palm cultivation is increasing in Kothagudem district with the efforts of the district administration, which has set a target of cultivating oil palm in 16,680 acres this financial year.

So far, oil palm cultivation has been taken up in 12,000 acres of land and steps are being taken to grow oil palm in the remaining 4860 acres of land, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty said.

At present, oil palm is being cultivated in about 38,000 acres across the district. As the State government decided to increase palm oil production to make the State a major palm oil exporter in the country, steps are being taken to increase the area under oil palm cultivation.

There is a bright future for oil palm cultivators in view of a great demand for palm oil. Mandal-wise targets have been set for bringing land under oil palm cultivation. Agriculture and horticulture officials have been told to work in coordination and educate farmers, the Collector said.

Care is being taken to ensure that the crop is fed water through the drip irrigation system for effective use of water resources and farmers are advised not employ conventional ways of feeding the crop as it may lead to drop in ground water level, Durishetty noted.

For setting up drip irrigation systems, hundred percent subsidy is being given to SC/ST farmers, 90 percent to BCs and 80 percent to OCs. The district coordinators of companies manufacturing drip systems have been told to cover the entire area under oil palm cultivation with drip systems in the next two months, he added.