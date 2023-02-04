| Kothagudem Health Seminar On Alternative Medicine To Be Held On Feb 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Kothagudem: A health seminar on alternative medicine is scheduled to be held on Feb 26 at Prakruthi Ashram here.

Seminar organisers Dr. B. Krishnaiah and environmentalist Mokkala Venkataiah said the seminar was being organised with the intention of educating common people about the principles of health and to create awareness on diseases and common remedies.

Besides explaining natural health principles awareness would be created on Ayurvedic methods, allopathy, homeopathy, acupuncture, acupressure, colour and magnet therapy and naturopathy at the seminar.

Apart from allopathy, senior doctors from various Ayush departments, heads of departments, naturopaths and environment lovers would speak about alternative medical systems, Prakruthi Ashram coordinator G Suguna Rao said.