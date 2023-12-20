Arjuna award: Telangana’s Esha Singh delighted, Hussamuddin says it motivates him to work harder

Hyderabad shooter Esha and Nizamabad boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin have been selected for the prestigious Arjuna Awards on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shooting sensation Esha Singh was delighted with the Arjuna award and said that such honour motivates the players to work harder and achieve greater things for the country.

The city shooter Esha and Nizamabad boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin have been selected for the prestigious Arjuna Awards on Wednesday. “I kept my expectations low when the nominations were released three days ago. But I was very delighted when I got to know that I was selected. It is a big boost ahead of the Olympics (next year). I am very happy to be in a country where it really respects the sports persons. The award motivates us to work harder,” Esha said.

At 18 years of age, Esha became the youngest athlete from the State to be chosen for the award. Esha had a great run in the recent time and became the only shooter to clinch four medals at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou. She clinched 25 m pistol team gold, individual silver, 10m team silver and individual silver.

The youngster is now focused on clinching an Olympic quota for the country for the mega event scheduled to be held in Paris next year. Speaking on her target, she said, “I feel confidence is not stable. I need to stick to discipline and focus on my training. We have two tournaments to clinch the Olympic quota. We have the Asia Cup in Indonesia in January. I am preparing for that,” revealed Esha.

Though there are only two events left for her to clinch the Olympic quota, she is not under any pressure. “I am right now training eight hours a day. I can’t say when I will clinch the Olympic quota but I am working hard and want to give my best. The result will follow,” said Esha who is eyeing quotas in 10m and 25m air pistol events.

Meanwhile, Hussamuddin, who has returned to training after recovering from surgery for an ACL tear he suffered during the World Championships, said the award is a big boost.

“This award motivates me to work harder. With the Olympics scheduled for next year, we will compete in qualifying tournaments next. I have recovered completely and started training two months ago. With this award, I will work harder to make it to the Olympics,” said the 29-year-old boxer from Bellary where he is training in a camp at Inspire Institute of Sports.

Hussamuddin had clinched the bronze medal at the World Championships and suffered an injury tear in his knee that forced him to withdraw from the semis. He also has bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018 and Birmingham Games in 2022. The Nizamabad lad is determined to clinch an Olympic berth now. “My next target is to clinch the Olympic quota. After the surgery, I got four months’ rehabilitation and now I am fully fit. After the camp in Bellary, we will return to Patiala for national camp and the tournaments will begin in March,” added the pugilist.