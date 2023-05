| Army Chopper Crashes In J Ks Kishtwar District Casualties Not Known

The Army chopper crashed in the hill district's Marwah area, the officials said. Further details are awaited.

By PTI Published Date - 12:16 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Photo: ANI

Jammu: An Army chopper with three people on board crashed in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The casualties are not known immediately.

The crash took place in the hill district’s Marwah area, the officials said.

A defence spokesperson said a search operation has been launched and further details are awaited.