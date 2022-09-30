Arnav crowned champion at U-17 Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

(Winners and runners-up with their trophies) Arnav Pradhan of St Ann’s School clinched the overall championship of the Under-17 Prize Money Chess Tournament held at the Sundaraiah Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Arnav Pradhan of St Ann’s School clinched the overall championship of the Under-17 Prize Money Chess Tournament held at the Sundaraiah Bhavan , Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Friday.

Arnav scored seven points from as many rounds to emerge champion. Meanwhile, D Meghana of Pragathi Central School bagged top honours in the U-15 category.

Also Read Gowtham, Kartavya bag top honours in Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament

Results:

Overall Championship: Arnav Pradhan;



Age group winners:

U-17: 1 Kapila Yashwanth, 2 Kaushik;

U-15: 1 D Meghana, 2 Chethan, 3 P Nagaraju;

U-13: 1 Rohan Srikar, 2 Himanish Srivathsa, 3 Devesh Nelluri;

U-11: 1 Charan Reddy, 2 Srihan, 3 Mannan Shaik;

U-9: 1 G Sathwik, 2 K V Sriram, 3 Ahan Mithra;

U-7: 1 Sathwik Chakravath, 2 T Suhas, 3 Abhiam Koushik.