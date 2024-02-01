| Arrangements In Place For Cm Revanth Reddys First Tour To Adilabad

Arrangements in place for CM Revanth Reddy’s first tour to Adilabad

Security was stepped with over 400 policemen including a DIG rank officer, two ADIGs among others being deployed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 06:16 PM

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam inspects arrangements for Chief Minister Revanth Reddys tour to Adilabad district, at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday.

Adilabad: Arrangements have been made for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s first tour to Adilabad district on Friday after assuming charge.

Minister Seethakka along with Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju inspected the arrangements made at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal and Indervelli mandal centre. She said Reddy would meet 400 members of self help groups during the tour, besides inaugurating a flagpole in Nagoba temple at Keslapur and laying the foundation stone for a memorial park and addressing a public meeting in Indervelli mandal centre.

Security was stepped with over 400 policemen including a DIG rank officer, two ADIGs among others being deployed. The police force was drawn from neighboring districts.

The Nagoba temple and martyrs memorial column at the Indervelli mandal headquarters are already under a security blanket.