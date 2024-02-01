Telangana govt will award Gaddar Awards instead of Nandi Awards: CM Revanth

The announcement came while state chief minister Revanth Reddy attended the Gaddar Jayanti celebrations, to honour the revered revolutionary singer of Telangana who passed away in August last year.

By ANI Updated On - 1 February 2024, 09:21 AM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: In Telangana, poets, artists and cine people will be given the Gaddar Awards officially from the government instead of the Nandi Awards, state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday. The announcement came while state chief minister Revanth Reddy attended the Gaddar Jayanti celebrations, to honour the revered revolutionary singer of Telangana who passed away in August last year, organised at the Ravindra Bharati, Hyderabad. Besides Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and other ministers participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana CM said, “Today, Gaddar Jayanti is being organised by Gaddar foundation at Ravindra Bharati. Gaddar always stated that democratic values should be upheld and that a developed society should make its Dalits, Girijans, backward classes, minorities and women devloped. Gaddar was one among Belli Lalitha and TJS those who led the Telangana movement. None of them have used the movement for politics. However, few others used it for politics. Gaddar even participated in Bhatti Vikramarka’s yatra aiming for a democratic Telangana and Praja Palana (people’s rule).”

He added, “…Recently, many film industry people came to meet me. They told me that earlier government used to give Nandi awards and asked me to revive it. I told them that our government will give Gaddar Awards instead of Nandi Awards. In Telangana state, poets, artists and cine people will be given Gaddar Awards officially from the government. My word is GO. Gaddar Awards will be given on January 31 every year on Gaddar Jayanti. Gaddar is the legend and brand ambassador of Telangana.”