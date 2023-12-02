Arrangements in place for counting of votes in erstwhile Nalgonda

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am with 14 tables for Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalaguda, Munugode, Nakrekal and Devarakonda assembly constituencies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Nalgonda: All arrangements have been completed for the counting of votes on Sunday for six assembly segments at counting centres in the Warehouse Corporation godown at Duppalapally on the outskirts of Nalgonda.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am with 14 tables for Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalaguda, Munugode, Nakrekal and Devarakonda assembly constituencies. After counting of postal ballots, the polled EVMs will be opened in presence of representatives of contesting candidates. The counting of votes of Munugode, Nakrekal and Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituencies would be conducted with 22 rounds while Nalgonda (21 rounds), Miryalaguda (19 rounds) and Deverakonda (23 rounds).

Three-tier security will be provided at the counting centre at Duppalapally under the supervision of Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao. About 200 personnel of central armed forces, 30 personnel of Armed reserve police and 200 civil policemen will be deployed at the counting centre. In addition to this, Section 144 would be imposed at the counting centre.

In Suryapet district, a counting centre was set up in a new agricultural market yard for counting of votes for four assembly constituencies in Kodad, Huzurnagar, Thungathurthi and Suryapet. The counting of votes for Huzurnagar and Kodad will be conducted in 22 rounds and in 20 rounds for Suryapet. The counting of votes of Thungathurthi will be conducted in 24 rounds. EVMs of 14 polling stations will be taken up for each round of counting.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, the counting centre was set up in Arora Engineering College on the outskirts of Bhongir, for counting of votes for Bhongir and Alair assembly constituencies. The counting of votes of Bhongir will have 22 rounds and Alair 18 rounds.