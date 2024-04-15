Arrangements in place for KCR’s Sangareddy meeting

People from Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Andole, Sangareddy, Patancheru and Narsapur Assembly constituencies will attend the meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 08:47 PM

Sangareddy: BRS leaders are making all arrangements for Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s public meeting in the district on Tuesday a grand success.

People from both Zaheerabad and Medak Lok Sabha constituencies will attend the meeting at Sultanpur in Andole mandal of Sangareddy. MLA Chintha Prabhakar and former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran were overseeing the arrangements for the public meeting.

People from Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Andole, Sangareddy, Patancheru and Narsapur Assembly constituencies will attend the meeting.

While the first three assembly segments fall under Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, the other three come under the Medak Lok Sabha segment. Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao, Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and former Narayankhed MLA Maharedy Bhupal Reddy were coordinating with the cadre in their respective constituencies.