Arrangements made for paying wage board arrears to SCCL employees

The arrears would be paid for the period July 1, 2021 to May 31, 2023 to all the SCCL employees on September 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Kothagudem: All arrangements have been made to pay the 23 months arrears of increased wages came into effect under the 11th wage board to SCCL employees.

The arrears would be paid for the period July 1, 2021 to May 31, 2023 to all the SCCL employees on September 21. The arrears were subject to statutory deductions in respect of employees such as CMPF-12 percent, pension- 7 percent, income tax (5 to 30 percent depending on the individual income tax brackets of the employees) and CPRMS membership subscription (for those with arrears).

A circular has been issued earlier that if there was any other personal recovery, the wage board arrears would be paid excluding all of them. Employees were requested to note that income tax was calculated on the amount which is inclusive of the income now earned through arrears for the financial year 2023-24 of the employees.

Director (Personnel & Finance) N Balaram advised the employees to deposit the NCWA-11 Wage Board arrears in various national government savings schemes. All the employees and trade union leaders should make collective efforts in achieving the production targets, he said.

Also Read Singareni officials asked to ensure 2 lakh tonnes of coal per day