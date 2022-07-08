#ArrestArunYadav trends after BJP removes Haryana IT Cell head

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:11 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: All eyes are on law enforcement agencies on whether they will maintain a uniform approach to hate speech on social media after Twitter’s trends on Friday and Thursday were led by the #ArrestArunYadav hashtag.

The demand has been trending with nearly two lakh tweets after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit reportedly removed its IT Cell head Arun Yadav following the backlash over his anti-Islam tweet from 2017.

The furore over a five-year-old tweet, along with a few similar ones from Yadav gained traction after people began pointing out that AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested, and is still behind bars, for a four-year-old tweet.

However, though there is a huge outcry demanding Yadav’s arrest, there have been no complaints filed against him so far, according to reports.

The tweets which had the hashtag #ArrestArunYadav also alleged that the government and its law enforcement agencies were lenient towards those making controversial, derogatory or hate-filled remarks against other religions.

They pointed out several instances, right from Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal to Arun Yadav now, and said this disparity was when the government was swift in reacting with legal courses of action against those who were not exactly in line with the right wing’s ideology.

We welcome this decision of Haryana BJP, we hope that @BJP4Haryana will also help us in legal action against Arun Yadav#ArrestArunYadav pic.twitter.com/3nuWm4CQSV — Prof Shaikh Sadeque (@TSP_President) July 7, 2022