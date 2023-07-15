| Arriving In The United States As An International Student What To Expect

Arriving in the United States as an International Student: What to Expect

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 16 July 23

If you’ve obtained your student visa and are ready to travel to the United States, here’s what you need to know. First, visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website for detailed information on preparing for your entry and what you should bring.

During your travel, make sure to always keep all your immigration documents with you. Please don’t leave any of these documents in your check-in luggage because you’ll need to present them for inspection at the United States port of entry before collecting your baggage.

Upon arrival, you’ll apply for official “admission” to the United States in a specific immigration classification at a U.S. port of entry.

An officer from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) will review the following documents:

• A valid passport (valid for at least six months beyond your entry date to the U.S.)

• A valid visa corresponding to your intended academic activities in the U.S.

• All relevant immigration documents (such as Form I-20 for F-1 students, Form DS-2019 for J-1 students and scholars, I-797B for H-1Bs, etc.)

During the immigration inspection, the United States Customs and Border Protection officer will ask you a few questions about the purpose of your travel to the United States. Make sure to explain you would be studying, conducting research, teaching, or working, depending on your situation. If you’re questioned about the funds supporting your stay, answer honestly and offer to show your financial documents to the officer.

If you present the necessary documents and answer the officer’s questions satisfactorily, you will be “admitted” to the United States in a specific visa classification.

The officer will update your U.S. Department of Homeland Security entry record electronically and stamp your passport with the following information:

• The date of your entry to the U.S.

• The immigration status and admission to the United States

• The expiration date of your status (F-1 and J-1 visas will have “D/S” indicating the duration of status, while other classifications will have a specific date)

Double-check the stamp in your passport to ensure it includes all three pieces of information. Additionally, you’ll have access to an online database to verify and print your entry information throughout your stay in the U.S.

Once you’ve completed the inspection, make sure you have all your immigration documents in your possession before leaving the area.

If a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer finds your documentation incomplete upon entry, you may get a Form I-515A and a date-specific passport entry stamp. These documents grant you temporary admission to the U.S., usually for 30 days. If you receive a Form I-515A, it’s crucial to contact your university’s International Student Office (ISO) immediately, as additional documentation from the ISO is required to respond to the I-515A by the deadline.

Submit the necessary original documentation before the date on your passport stamp is expired to avoid the termination of your F-1 student status and your SEVIS record.

If you notice any errors on your passport entry stamp after leaving the U.S. port of entry, contact the ISO for assistance.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad