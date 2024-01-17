Hyderabad: EFLU urged to introduce Telugu, Urdu languages as part of university’s curriculum

Hyderabad: National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Syed Shahezadi urged the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to introduce Telugu and Urdu languages as part of the university’s curriculum to encourage teaching and research in local languages.

Shahezadi, who visited the EFLU on Wednesday, asked the university authorities to initiate programmes aimed at teaching English and communicative skills to the weaker sections, especially to girls from minority communities.

The NCM member also urged the university to create a greater awareness of the rights of the minorities among the public, and various schemes sponsored by the central and state governments for the benefit of minority students.

Shahezadi expressed her keen interest in the skill development activities conducted by the varsity, especially the activities of the university’s Finishing School, consultancy services, and training programmes conducted for teachers in government institutions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After the meeting with university officials, Shahezadi interacted with students from minority communities and urged them to work hard, and benefit from the facilities offered at the university.