Article 370: Amit Shah Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict Today | Jammu & Kashmir Special Status

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Supreme Court’s validation of the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing that the decision was constitutionally sound. Shah welcomed the verdict, stating that since the visionary decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019, to revoke Article 370, peace and normalcy had returned to Jammu and Kashmir.