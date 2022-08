Artisan dies in an accident at Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

An artisan died in an accident at 10th unit of KTPS 5th stage at Paloncha in the district on Tuesday. The leaders of TRVKS regional body condoled his death.

Kothagudem: An artisan died in an accident at 10th unit of KTPS 5th stage at Paloncha in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased Sk. Vali Pasha (28) had fallen from second floor onto the first floor at the unit when he was trying to open a jammed air pre-heater door manually. With the impact of the fall he died on the spot.

Also Read NMC gives nod for Kothagudem Medical College admissions

The leaders of TRVKS regional body condoled his death.