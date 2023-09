Arundathi Hospital In Hyderabad Offers Free Treatment To Everyone | Marri Rajashekhar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Arundathi Hospitals, founded and run by Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, offers free treatment to everyone, despite their status. The hospital is located in Gandimaisamma, near Dundigal, in Hyderabad.

Rajasekhar Reddy established this hospital both as a promise to his mother and after getting inspired byKT Rama Rao to do service. Watch the video for full details.