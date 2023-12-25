Arvind asks people to take advantage of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The Nizamabad MP said the central government was organizing Viksit Bharat sankalp yatra in every village of the country to increase awareness about the central schemes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. Photo: X

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was being organised to ensure that the benefits of all the welfare schemes reach up to the people of the last mile, and no poor in the country was left out in the journey of development.

Taking part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra programme organized in Siripur village of Mugpal mandal on Monday, Arvind said the central government was organizing Viksit Bharat sankalp yatra in every village of the country to increase awareness about the central schemes and ensure that every eligible person gets the benefit.

The MP, who unveiled a calendar prepared with the details of central schemes on the occasion, said one could scan the QR code placed on the calendar with a cell phone and know about all the welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre.

Arvind said the people who have not so far taken the benefits of the scheme should start applying. “You can submit applications directly to officials visiting villages as part of the yatra,”he said.

On the occasion, the villagers took the oath for Viksit Bharat.